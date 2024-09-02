Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Golf Venus Game App's Release Put on Hold

Golf TV anime's smartphone game originally slated for fall 2023

The staff for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Golf Venus , the smartphone game app for Bandai Namco Pictures ' original golf television anime Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , announced on Monday that the release of the game has been temporarily suspended.

Pre-registration for the game will also be cancelled for the time being, and the existing player information will be deleted. The developer is currently exploring options to resume the release of the game at this time.

The game was first announced in May 2023 and slated for a fall release in the same year. Pre-registration opened on the same day.

In December, the staff announced the release of the game would be delayed from the originally announced date.

The separate Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- game launched for the Nintendo Switch in June 2023 in Japanese, English, and Traditional Chinese.

VIVERSE also said at the time it would release metaverse events, VR golf experiences, and a mobile game for the franchise.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season premierec on April 7, 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Takayuki Inagaki ( Desert Punk , Rosario + Vampire , Chio's School Road , Ninja Box ) directed the first anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Yousuke Kuroda ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , My Hero Academia ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) and Hironori Anazawa ( Scarlet Nexus ) composed the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue oversaw the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures produced the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group .