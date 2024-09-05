Adult Swim Streams Uzumaki Anime's New Trailer

Adult Swim began streaming a new trailer for the anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga on Thursday. The series will premiere on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on September 28 at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively, September 29), and will also begin streaming on the Max streaming service the following day.

Image via Amazon © Junji Ito, Shogakukan

The four-episode Uzumaki mini-series was originally slated to debut on Toonami in 2020 before it premiered in Japan, but the anime was delayed to 2021. It was again delayed to October 2022, and then delayed again in June 2022.

The voice cast includes:

Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushi-Shi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive and Studio Akatsuki. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.

Source: Email correspondence