Crunchyroll Streams Trailer for trapezium Anime Film's Upcoming Screening in U.S., Canada

Film screens in both countries for 1 day on September 18

Crunchyroll began streaming a trailer on Friday for the anime film of Kazumi Takayama 's trapezium novel. Crunchyroll will hold a one-day screening of the film in the U.S. and Canada on September 18 with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Tickets are on sale now for the film.

Crunchyroll describes trapezium :

Driven by an unwavering passion for becoming an idol, Yu Azuma, a young, ambitious first-year student at Joshu East High School, embarks on a journey to form an idol group. To make her dream a reality, she recruits one girl from each of her region's four high schools (located to the north, east, south, and west) and soon finds her fellow group members. Joining Yu is Ranko Kashima, a sophisticated second-year student at Holy Teneritas Southern Girls' Academy, with a distinctive curly hairstyle and admiration for Ochofujin ("Madame Butterfly"); Kurumi Taiga, a student at West Tech Vocational High School, who wears cute, oversized jackets with long sleeves and dreams of winning the championship at a robotics competition; and, Mika Kamei, a student who also hails from Joshu North High School, is known for being a kind-hearted girl and for her dedication to volunteering. With the help of Shinji Kudo, Yu's "collaborator" and confidante, these four young girls set off on the road to stardom. But the journey hides unexpected trials, rigorous demands, setbacks and pressures, threatening to undo all that Yu has worked so hard for.

The film opened in Japan on May 10.

Asaki Yuikawa plays the protagonist Yū Higashi in the film. Hina Yomiya voices the character of Kurumi Taiga the "Western Star." Reina Ueda voices the "Southern Star" Ranko Katori. Haruka Aikawa voices Mika Kamei, the "Northern Star" and one of Yū Higashi's old schoolmates from grade school. The film also cast idol group JO1 member Shōya Kimata as Shinji Kudō and Teruyoshi Uchimura of the comedy duo Utchan Nanchan as Shūichi Itami.

Masahiro Shinohara (episode director for Blend S , Is the order a rabbit? ) directed the film at CloverWorks , and Koji Masunari (storyboard for Oshi no Ko , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) supervised the film. Yuuko Kakihara ( The Apothecary Diaries , Buddy Daddies ) wrote the script, Rio ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- ) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Farewell, My Dear Cramer: The Movie , Fruits Basket -prelude- , Horimiya ) composed the music. Aniplex distributed the film.

Source: Press release