MF Ghost Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in 3rd Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga unveiled the third promotional video for the second season on Friday.

The staff also revealed a new visual, and also revealed that Himika Akaneya is returning to the anime to perform the ending theme song "Side U (Prod. AmPm )."

Image via MF Ghost anime's X/Twitter account ©Shuichi Shigeno, Kodansha/MF GHOST Committee.

The series will debut on October 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The new season will also air on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and will stream on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan.

Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "ROCK ME KISS ME feat. MOTSU "

Crunchyroll hosted a premiere screening of the second season on August 24 at Anime NYC .

©Shuichi Shigeno, Kodansha/MF GHOST Committee.

The first season premiered in October 2023. The anime also streamed as it aired in Japan.

Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music.

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 20th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 6. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga had gone back on hiatus that April, then returned that June, and started its "final battle."