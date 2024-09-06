News
Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime Reveals Main Japanese Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime for Meta Quest 2 and 3 revealed the anime's main Japanese cast on Friday.
The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes (from left to right in top row then bottom row, character name spellings not confirmed):
- Yūki Shin as Male Protagonist
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Female Protagonist
- Mariya Ise as Babia Lena
- Yukari Oribe as Maybell Lena
- Ryō Hirohashi as Haro
- Yūki Kaji as Fixie Fix
- Kikuko Inoue as Azami Meginne
- Hiroya Egashira as Geoff Aidy
Kenichi Suzuki (SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors, Gundam Evolve) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon) is in charge of mechanical design. Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.
Other staff members include:
- Interactive Designer: Ferdinand Dervieux
- Technical Artist Director: Gaël Chaize
- CG Animation Director: Naoki Yamamoto
Shōko Nakagawa performs the film's theme song "Across the World."
Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V.
The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.
Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks is the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix. The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. The anime will debut on October 17.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom anime's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.