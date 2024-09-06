Wit Studio Animates Music Video for Suicide Squad Isekai Ending Theme "Go-Getters" by Mari Calliope

Hololive English VTuber Mori Calliope has released an animated music video for her song "Go-Getters," which serves as the ending theme song for Wit Studio 's original Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime. The video features animated version of Mori Calliope along with Harley Quinn from the anime. Wit Studio animated the music video.

The anime debuted in the U.S. on Max and Hulu with its first three episodes on June 27. Episodes then premiered weekly until the 10th and final episode on August 15. The series premiered on the same date in international territories including Aniplus and Laftel in Korea; ADN in France; HBO GO , bilibili , and IQYI in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong; Anime Times in India; and bilibili in Mainland China.

The series debuted in Japan on July 5 on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The series is streaming in Japan on numerous streaming services including ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai .

Warner Bros. describes the original anime's story:

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Eri Osada ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Gintama episode director) directed the original anime at Wit Studio . Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Vivy Prototype light novel writer) and Eiji Umehara ( Vivy Prototype light novel writer) wrote the scripts. Manga artist Akira Amano ( ēlDLIVE , Reborn! , Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ) drafted the original character designs, and Naoto Hosoda ( Seiren , Digimon: The Movie key animator) designed the characters for animation. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Golden Kamuy , Undead Unluck ) composed the music.