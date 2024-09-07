×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 26-September 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Gundam Breaker 4 Switch version debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 26-September 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Gundam Breaker 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 29 52,825 52,825
2 NSw Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash Cygames August 30 37,939 37,939
3 PS5 Gundam Breaker 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 29 32,518 32,518
4 PS5 Visions of Mana Square Enix August 29 30,696 30,696
5 NSw Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club Nintendo August 29 25,028 25,028
6 PS4 Gundam Breaker 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 29 13,175 13,175
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 10,370 1,406,998
8 PS5 Star Wars Outlaws Ubisoft August 30 10,087 10,087
9 PS4 Visions of Mana Square Enix August 29 10,068 10,068
10 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,879 5,981,060
11 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 9,704 275,893
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 8,403 7,893,922
13 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,948 3,619,608
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,007 5,575,528
15 NSw Mushihimesama Superdeluxe Games August 29 4,885 4,885
16 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 4,300 1,129,353
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,239 3,616,977
18 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,208 5,403,009
19 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 3,690 190,858
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,441 1,321,274

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 19-25
