News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 26-September 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Gundam Breaker 4 Switch version debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 26-September 1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Gundam Breaker 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 29
|52,825
|52,825
|2
|NSw
|Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash
|Cygames
|August 30
|37,939
|37,939
|3
|PS5
|Gundam Breaker 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 29
|32,518
|32,518
|4
|PS5
|Visions of Mana
|Square Enix
|August 29
|30,696
|30,696
|5
|NSw
|Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club
|Nintendo
|August 29
|25,028
|25,028
|6
|PS4
|Gundam Breaker 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 29
|13,175
|13,175
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|10,370
|1,406,998
|8
|PS5
|Star Wars Outlaws
|Ubisoft
|August 30
|10,087
|10,087
|9
|PS4
|Visions of Mana
|Square Enix
|August 29
|10,068
|10,068
|10
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,879
|5,981,060
|11
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|9,704
|275,893
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|8,403
|7,893,922
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,948
|3,619,608
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,007
|5,575,528
|15
|NSw
|Mushihimesama
|Superdeluxe Games
|August 29
|4,885
|4,885
|16
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|4,300
|1,129,353
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,239
|3,616,977
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,208
|5,403,009
|19
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|3,690
|190,858
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,441
|1,321,274
Source: Famitsu