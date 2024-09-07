Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 26-September 1

The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time is one of the better villainess light novel series to make it over.

― Villainess stories, whether in novel, manga, or anime format, all share a few basic truths, and one of them is that if the “villainess” turns out to be good, it must follow that the “heroine” is actually bad. Bakufu Narayama's The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time does use that genre ...