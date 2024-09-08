News
Acro Trip Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Theme Songs
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Happinet revealed a new promotional video on Friday for the television anime of Yone Sawata's Acro Trip manga. The video previews both the show's opening and ending themes.
The staff additionally revealed the show's streaming schedule in Japan. The first episode of the anime will debut streaming on FOD (Fuji on Demand) 30 minutes before the TV debut on October 2, but the service will stream episode two and beyond one week before those episodes debut on television. The show will stream on other services in Japan as well such as U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, and Anime Times.
A special program for the anime will air on Tokyo MX on September 25 at 10:00 p.m.The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on October 2, and on AT-X on October 3.
The anime stars (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
- Miku Itō as Chizuko Date
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chroma
- Inori Minase as Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo
- Kengo Kawanishi as Mashirou
- Showtaro Morikubo as Baryū Ōmizo
- Miharu Hanai as Kokoa
- Chiharu Sawashiro as Tsuki
- Takehito Koyasu as Hugh
- Kōichi Sōma as Ojii-chan/Suikyō Date
- Yūji Kameyama as Kuma Kaijin
Ayumu Kotake (Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil. Shinichi Inotsume (PERSONA 5 the Animation) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura (Yes! Precure 5) is designing the characters.
Additional staff members are:
- Prop Design: Eriko Kubokawa
- Art Design: Tomoyasu Fujise
- Art Director: Miwa Kawasaki
- Color Design: Miho Hasegawa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kento Kida
- Editing: Keisuke Yanagi
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Sound Production: Ai Addiction
- Music: TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND
- Music Production: King Records
Inori Minase, who voices the character Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo in the series, will perform the opening theme song titled "Fragum" (Latin for strawberry). KanoeRana will perform the ending theme song "Reversible Baby."
The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...
Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.
Source: Press release