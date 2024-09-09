Takasugi-san's Obento Manga Gets Live-Action Adaptation

Series launched in 2009

Image via Amazon © Nozomi Yanahara, Digital Manga Publishing

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine revealed on Thursday Nozomi Yanahara 's Takasugi-san's Obento ( Takasugisanchi no Obentou ) manga will get a live-action adaptation. The next issue will reveal more details on October 4. The next issue will also have a "revival publication" of the manga.

Yanahara launched the manga in Comic Flapper in 2009, and ended it in May 2015. Kadokawa published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Digital Manga Publishing released two volumes in English, and Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website also added the series under the title Takasugi-san Family's Obento when it launched in 2014, but is also only offering Digital Manga's two volumes. BookWalker is also offering just the first two volumes.

BookWalker Global describes the manga:

Harumi may be finished with graduate school, but he's 31, unemployed, and not exactly living the dream! But when a beloved aunt passes away and leaves him in charge of his striking young cousin Kururi, Harumi suddenly feels his dull, depressing days take on an exciting new flavor…

Takasugi-san's Obento serves up bittersweet memories and savory surprises in a perfectly-presented feast! Can a hapless post-grad help a severely shy junior chef come out of her shell? And will the unlikely duo learn to both cook and live in sweet harmony?

Yanahara launched the Karin-po manga in Comic Flapper in June 2016, and ended the series in August 2018.



Source: Monthly Comic Flapper October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.