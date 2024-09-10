Negima! Manga Gets Browser RPG With Global Plans

The game company CTW announced on Tuesday that Ken Akamatsu 's Negima! Magister Negi Magi manga is inspiring a "10 vs 10 chaotic and magical idle battle role-playing game" on CTW 's online gaming platform G123 for web browsers (on HTML5). The Negima! Magister Negi Magi - Mahora Panic game is accepting pre-registration internationally, and it will be free to play (with in-game purchases).

Press release

The original manga ran from 2003 to 2012. Del Rey Manga began publishing the manga in North America, but Kodansha Comics took over publishing duties for this title and others in 2010.

Xebec 's 2005 Negima! anime adapted material from the manga's early volumes with a focus more on the manga's romantic comedy story (as opposed to the magic battles) and an anime-original ending. SHAFT 's 2006-2007 Negima!? anime, from director Akiyuki Simbo , told an alternate storyline that also diverged from the manga.

Akamatsu's sequel manga UQ Holder! also inspired an anime, which Sentai Filmworks licensed. The series aired in fall 2017 and streamed on Amazon 's Anime Strike .