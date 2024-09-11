×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Disney+ Canada Adds 11 Macross Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Includes Macross Plus, Macross 7 the Movie, Macross Frontier, Macross Delta

macrossplus
Image via Macross official website
©1994,1995 BIGWEST/MACROSS PLUS PROJECT
The Canadian version of the Disney+ platform is now streaming the following anime from the Macross franchise:

The official Macross website announced in March that the "Star" brand of Disney+ will stream numerous anime from the Macross franchise in 2024.

Big West, Studio Nue, and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

Source: Disney+ Canada

discuss this in the forum (8 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives