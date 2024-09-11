News
Disney+ Canada Adds 11 Macross Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Includes Macross Plus, Macross 7 the Movie, Macross Frontier, Macross Delta
The Canadian version of the Disney+ platform is now streaming the following anime from the Macross franchise:
Big West, Studio Nue, and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.
- Macross Plus
- Macross Plus Movie Edition
- Macross 7 the Movie: The Galaxy's Calling Me!
- Macross Frontier
- Macross Frontier: The False Songstress
- Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell
- Macross FB7 the Movie: Listen to My Song!
- Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time
- Macross Delta
- Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walkūre
- Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!!
The official Macross website announced in March that the "Star" brand of Disney+ will stream numerous anime from the Macross franchise in 2024.
Big West, Studio Nue, and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.
Source: Disney+ Canada