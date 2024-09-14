×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 2-8

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost debuts at #1, Astro Bot at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost Alliance Arts September 5 16,631 16,631
2 PS5 Astro Bot Sony Interactive Entertainment September 6 12,672 12,672
3 NSw Ace Attorney Investigations Collection CAPCOM September 6 10,502 10,502
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,883 5,989,943
5 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 8,154 1,415,152
6 NSw Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash Cygames August 30 8,083 46,022
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,830 7,901,752
8 NSw Gundam Breaker 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 29 7,497 60,322
9 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 7,316 283,209
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,142 3,624,119
11 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,863 3,625,471
12 PS5 Visions of Mana Square Enix August 29 5,524 36,220
13 PS5 Gundam Breaker 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 29 5,266 37,784
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,282 5,407,291
15 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,102 5,579,630
16 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,161 4,361,455
17 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,134 2,332,002
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,987 1,324,261
19 NSw Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club Nintendo August 29 2,981 28,009
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 2,737 1,132,090

Source: Famitsu

