Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 2-8
Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost debuts at #1, Astro Bot at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost
|Alliance Arts
|September 5
|16,631
|16,631
|2
|PS5
|Astro Bot
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|September 6
|12,672
|12,672
|3
|NSw
|Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
|CAPCOM
|September 6
|10,502
|10,502
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,883
|5,989,943
|5
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|8,154
|1,415,152
|6
|NSw
|Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash
|Cygames
|August 30
|8,083
|46,022
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,830
|7,901,752
|8
|NSw
|Gundam Breaker 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 29
|7,497
|60,322
|9
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|7,316
|283,209
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,142
|3,624,119
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,863
|3,625,471
|12
|PS5
|Visions of Mana
|Square Enix
|August 29
|5,524
|36,220
|13
|PS5
|Gundam Breaker 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 29
|5,266
|37,784
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,282
|5,407,291
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,102
|5,579,630
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,161
|4,361,455
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,134
|2,332,002
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,987
|1,324,261
|19
|NSw
|Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club
|Nintendo
|August 29
|2,981
|28,009
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|2,737
|1,132,090
Source: Famitsu