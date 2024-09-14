Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 2-8

Lynzee and James look at the latest book ban case to come out of Florida: Sasaki and Miyano volume 1, and share their favorite queer manga. Plus, Yatagarasu and Dead Dead Demon catch-up time!

― Florida Book Ban Comes for Manga Lynzee and James look at the latest book ban case to come out of Florida: Sasaki and Miyano volume 1, and share their favorite queer manga. Plus, Yatagarasu and Dead Dead Demo...