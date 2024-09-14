×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 2-8

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wistoria: Wand and Sword earns 2.2% rating

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, September 3 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.6
Detective Conan NTV September 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Doraemon Birthday Special TV Asahi September 7 (Sat) 18:56 58 min.
4.0
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV September 6 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.5
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV September 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi September 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi September 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
One Piece Fuji TV September 8 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Wistoria: Wand and Sword TBS September 8 (Sun) 16:30 30 min.
2.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E September 7 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

