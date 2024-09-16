Aniplex Unveils Virgin Punk Original Animation Series by Director Yasuomi Umetsu, Studio Shaft

First story in series "Clockwork Girl" to premiere in early summer 2025

Aniplex unveiled an original animation series by director Yasuomi Umetsu and animation studio SHAFT titled Virgin Punk , during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. Aniplex revealed the teaser visual and the promotional video for the first story in the series titled "Clockwork Girl," which will debut in early summer next year in two cinemas in Tokyo and Osaka.

Image via Virgin Punk animation series' X/Twitter account © 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス

The story depicts the suffering of the female protagonist Ubu, and the desire and chaos the strong characters who surround her have woven.

The visual above quotes, "Beaten down by repeated misfortunes, she became a mere shadow of herself."

Yasuomi Umetsu and studio SHAFT are credited as original creators. Umetsu ( Kite , Mezzo , Girl's High , Kiss and Cry film) is directing the anime at SHAFT , and is also designing the characters. Yūya Takahashi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Lupin III: Part IV ) is in charge of series composition and script. Gen'ichirou Abe ( Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu film), Shinya Takahashi ( Battle Angel key animation), and Maho Kando ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish 2nd key animation) are the main animators.

Addional staff are: