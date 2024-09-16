Fūto Tantei Manga Will Soon Enter Final Arc

17th volume details story before final arc

Shogakukan revealed in the description of the 17th compiled book volume of the Fūto Tantei manga that the series is about to enter the final arc.

The series recently entered its "last stage" on January 15.

The manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada is supervising the manga. Katsuya Terada ( Blood: The Last Vampire , Silk Road Kids ) is credited for creature design. As with the original series, the new sequel is once again set in Fūto city and focuses on the characters Shotaro Hidari and Philip.

Toei describes the manga:

FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip,

But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city.

Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city.

It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W.

The manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017. Shogakukan will publish the 17th compiled book volume on October 30.

The Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō (FUUTO PI: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull) anime film will screen for a limited time in Japanese theaters starting on November 8. The film will tell the story of the beginning of Kamen Rider W .

The manga's anime adaptation titled FUUTO PI premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on August 8, 2022, but it streamed first on the U-NEXT service on August 1, 2022 at midnight. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime project commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation titled Fūto Tantei The STAGE , which ran from December 2022 to January 2023 in Tokyo and Osaka.

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.

