Manga Up! Global Adds Hako Ichiiro's Bride of the Death God Manga in English

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga about Grim Reaper, terminally ill teenager launched in 2022

Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service added Hako Ichiiro's Bride of the Death God (Shinigami no Hanayome: Yomei Nanoka kara no Kōfuku) manga in English on Wednesday.

shinigami.png
Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Square Enix describes the manga:

“You're gonna die in seven days.”

Most people would break down in tears upon hearing such words from the Grim Reaper himself. But when Aibi, a terminally ill teenager, is given her fate, she simply smiles, thanks him for the warning, and even calls him kind—leaving the Reaper utterly baffled.

No one acknowledged their existence until they found each other in this story about a love that blooms beyond death.

Ichiiro (Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens character designer) launched the manga on Square Enix's Gangan pixiv website in December 2022. Square Enix shipped the second compiled volume of the manga in November 2023, and will release the third volume on September 21.

