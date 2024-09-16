Manga Up! Global Adds Hako Ichiiro's Bride of the Death God Manga in English

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service added Hako Ichiiro 's Bride of the Death God ( Shinigami no Hanayome: Yomei Nanoka kara no Kōfuku ) manga in English on Wednesday.

Square Enix describes the manga:

Most people would break down in tears upon hearing such words from the Grim Reaper himself. But when Aibi, a terminally ill teenager, is given her fate, she simply smiles, thanks him for the warning, and even calls him kind—leaving the Reaper utterly baffled.

No one acknowledged their existence until they found each other in this story about a love that blooms beyond death.