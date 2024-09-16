Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Game's Video Debuts Ashley Taylor

Aniplex unveiled a new character promotional video for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica : Magia Exedra smartphone game during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. The video reveals the returning character Ashley Taylor, voiced by bilingual voice actress Sally Amaki . The video is available in both English and Japanese, with Sally Amaki speaking in the respective language in the video.

English version:

Japanese version:

The character Ashley Taylor was originally a character featured only in the English version of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game, with English voice acting by Sally Amaki . When the English version ended service in September 2020, the character was added to the Japanese version, now featuring new Japanese voice acting from Sally Amaki .

The game is slated for release this year. The game will also be available for PC via Steam .

Pokelabo ( Assault Lily: Last Bullet, SINoALICE ) and f4samurai ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories, Ange Vierge -Re:Link-) are developing the game. Pokelabo will also administer the game, and Aniplex is planning and distributing.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019 and ended service in September 2020.

The Japanese version ended service on the PC version on July 1 at 3:00 p.m. JST and for iOS and Android on July 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.