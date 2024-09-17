×
News
Pochars Short Anime Reveals Momoko Terasawa in All Voice Roles, October 8 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Terasawa voices all 7 main characters

The official website of Fuji TV and studio DLE's Pochars (Pochaazu) original short comedy anime opened on Tuesday and announced its cast and October 8 premiere within Fuji TV's EXITV variety program. After its broadcast, the anime will also stream on the FOD, TVer, YouTube, and TikTok services in Japan.

pocha
Image via Pochaazu anime's X/Twitter
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会

Momoka Terasawa will voice all of the anime's seven main characters:

Pocha-kirin (giraffe)
pocha1.png
Image via Pochaazu anime's website
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会
Pocha-zō (elephant)
pocha2.png
Image via Pochaazu anime's website
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会
Pocha-kuma (bear)
pocha3.png
Image via Pochaazu anime's website
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会
Pocha-kujira (whale)
pocha4.png
Image via Pochaazu anime's website
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会
Pocha-kame (turtle)
pocha5.png
Image via Pochaazu anime's website
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会
Pocha-usagi (rabbit)
pocha6.png
Image via Pochaazu anime's website
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会
Pocha-tora (tiger)
pocha7.png
Image via Pochaazu anime's website
© ぽちゃーズ製作委員会

The Pochars (named after the Japanese slang for plump or chubby) anime will feature plump and chubby "Pocha" animals.

The short anime's director, scriptwriter, and character designer is YouTube animator Sorotani (Dokonjo Gaeru Yanen short skit spinoff anime).

The Pocharsshort anime is the first project of Fuji TV and DLE's partnership to develop and create business through original IP.

Sources: Pochars anime's website, Comic Natalie

