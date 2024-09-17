Ushio & Tora's Kazuhiro Fujita Working on New Manga

Manga author Kazuhiro Fujita ( Ushio & Tora ) revealed on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Monday that he is currently working on a new manga. Fujita did not reveal any other details regarding the new manga.

Image via Amazon Japan © Kazuhiro Fujita, Kodansha

Kuro Hakubutsukan: Mikazuki yo, Kaibutsu to Odore

The Black Museum

Kuro Hakubutsukan

Kodansha

) (image right), the latest story in Fujita's) manga series, ended in September 2023. The story launched in'smagazine in March 2022.published the sixth and final compiled book volume in October 2023.

Fujita published the first story of The Black Museum , Kuro Hakubutsukan: Springald , in Morning in 2007, and Kodansha published the story in one volume. The second story, Kuro Hakubutsukan: Ghost and Lady ( The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady ), ran in Morning from 2014 to 2015, and Kodansha published the story in two volumes.

Kodansha USA Publishing published the two volumes of The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady in English in 2016.

The story inspired a stage musical, which opened on May 6 at the Autumn Theater in the JR East Shiki Theater in Tokyo. The play will run in Nagoya at the Nagoya Shiki Theater on May 11 next year.

Fujita's Ushio & Tora manga ran from 1990 to 1996 in Weekly Shonen Sunday with 33 volumes. The manga was adapted into an original video anime series in 1992 and a television anime that began in July 2015. Sentai Filmworks licensed the television series, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Studio VOLN produced a television anime adaptation of Fujita's Karakuri Circus ( Le Cirque de Karakuri ) manga that premiered on Amazon in Japan in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas. Fujita's Bakegyamon manga also inspired a television anime in 2006. Another manga, the " Karakuri no Kimi " short story in Fujita's Yoru no Uta collection, inspired the Puppet Princess original video anime project.

