Nykken's Toxic Super Beasts Manga Ends with 4th Volume

Toxic Super Beasts

Yūgai Chō Kemono

is listing the fourth compiled book volume of Nykken's) manga as its final volume, which it will release on November 1.

Titan Manga licensed the manga and will release the first volume on April 15 next year (originally announced for release on March 25). Titan Manga describes the story:

Monster mayhem unleashed: This Kaiju manga grips readers from page one, delivering an epic battle for survival against towering beasts that threaten humanity's existence. As the fog clears and colossal creatures stand as tall as mountains, be one of the bystanders in their shadows by opening Nykken's explosive manga. Toxic Super Beasts Volume 1 thrusts readers into a reality not too different from ours, until terrifying monsters begin to appear one-by-one. Chaos ensues from the very first page, as Nykken brings the ‘Super Beasts’, and the devastation they cause, to life, as the amazing artwork moves the audience from the safety of their own home and into the midst of the mayhem. While the monsters are so appalling and powerful, that they resemble nothing from reality, their mission to take over a modern world like our own adds a layer of realism that causes unease and resonates with readers. You will find yourself cheering on the military and their impressive monster-fighting tactics and divisions, as they attempt to preserve human life. Though Nykken remains an enigmatic figure, their action-packed mangas such as Gakuen x Fuusa speak volumes. With dynamic visuals and a thrilling narrative, be immersed in a world of danger from page one. The trilogy's first installment introduces the unimaginable instantly, a fierce five-headed dragon appears once the fog descends, setting the stage for an epic battle between humanity and the ‘Super Beasts’. Toxic Super pushes the boundaries of Kaiju manga while taking readers on a journey of monstrous proportions.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in October 2022, and the third volume on December 4.

Source: Kadokawa





