Pokémon Releases New Pokétoon Animated Shorts

New episode to stream every Wednesday for 8 weeks

The Pokémon Company announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday that it will release a new weekly animated Pokétoon short for eight weeks in a row. The first episode is available on YouTube now. New episodes will come out every Wednesday.

The first previous Pokétoon short, " POKÉTOON : Scraggy and Mimikyu ," premiered in June 2020 on the Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel. Eight shorts from that earlier run are available on that YouTube channel with English subtitles (although some of the shorts do not have dialogue).

Taku Inoue ( MAN WITH A MISSION THE ANIMATION ) was the animation director of the first short. Yoshiyuki Koie , who was also a producer of the Pokémon: Twilight Wings short animated series, produced the animation. The short featured animations by Miyako Makio , Ryousuke Senbo , Shinichi Suzuki , and Shūya Yoshisato . Tsutomu Ikeda drew the backgrounds, and Kei Tsuda handled the music.

Two new shorts in the series, " Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu " (Pancham Who Wants to Be a Hero) and " Yume no Tsubomi " (Dreaming Tsubomi) debuted in May and June 2021.

The Pokémon Kids TV channel then debuted the "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp) short in July 2021, the " Poka-Poka MaguMaggu House " (Cozy Slugma House) short in August 2021, the " Gengar ni Nacchatta!? " (I Became a Gengar?!) short in September 2021, the "Fubuki no Natsu Yasumi" (Summer Vacation Blizzard) short in October 2021, and the " Purin no Uta " ( Jigglypuff's Song ) short in December 2021.