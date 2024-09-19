×
Crunchyroll to Stream MAPPA's Original TV Anime ZENSHU.

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Crunchyroll will screen world premiere trailer for anime at NYCC on October 18

zenshu
Image via ZENSHU. anime's Twitter account
©ZENSHU/MAPPA
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream MAPPA's original television anime ZENSHU. Crunchyroll will also debut the world premiere of the show's trailer at its industry panel at New York Comic-Con on October 18 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Mitsue Yamasaki, Kimiko Ueno, and MAPPA are credited with the original work. Yamasaki (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Tada Never Falls in Love) is directing the anime and Ueno (Carole & Tuesday, Astro Note) is writing the script. Sumie Noro (Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence director) is the assistant director. Yoshiteru Tsujino (FLCL: Grunge) is in charge of character concept art and environment concept art. Kayoko Ishikawa (Sarazanmai) is adapting those character designs for animation and is also the chief animation director. Shuuji Takahara, Kazuko Hayakawa, and Etsuko Sumimoto are also chief animation directors. Yukari Hashimoto (Komi Can't Communicate, March comes in like a lion) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

MAPPA describes the anime:

After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she's unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.

Source: Email correspondence

