Sakamoto Days Anime's Video Announces January 2025 Netflix Debut

Anime also debuts on TV in Japan in January 2025

Netflix unveiled an announcement video for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga on Thursday. The video announces the anime's January 2025 premiere on Netflix . (The anime will also premiere on television in Japan in January 2025.)

Image courtesy of Wright Film © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, a psychic who can read people's mind and Sakamoto's subordinate when he was an assassin

as Shin Asakura, a psychic who can read people's mind and Sakamoto's subordinate when he was an assassin Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, a former mafia member and master of Tai Chi

as Lu Shaotang, a former mafia member and master of Tai Chi Nao Tōyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Taro Sakamto's wife

as Aoi Sakamoto, Taro Sakamto's wife Ryōta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, a talented irregular sniper who shoots through opponents with ricocheting bullets

stars as Taro Sakamoto. Other cast members include

Suzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. Shueisha published the 18th compiled book volume on August 2. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print and released the 13th volume on September 3.

The manga inspired a novel in April 2022.