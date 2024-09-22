×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime earns 3.1% rating

The 2020 live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! aired on NTV on Friday, September 13 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.4% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 15 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.3
Detective Conan NTV September 14 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 15 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi September 14 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV September 13 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
3.1
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV September 14 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 14 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.8
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi September 15 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.6
One Piece Fuji TV September 15 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E September 14 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Gigantosaurus Season 3 NHK-E September 14 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

