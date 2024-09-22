Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 9-15

The 2020 live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! aired on NTV on Friday, September 13 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.4% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.0% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)