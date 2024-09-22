News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 9-15
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime earns 3.1% rating
The 2020 live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! aired on NTV on Friday, September 13 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.4% rating.
The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|September 15 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 14 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|September 15 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 14 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|September 13 (Fri)
|23:15
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7
|NTV
|September 14 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 14 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|September 15 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|September 15 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|September 14 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 3
|NHK-E
|September 14 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)