My Happy Marriage Season 2 Unveils Teaser, Cast, Staff, January 2025 Debut

Kadokawa unveiled the teaser promotional video, teaser visual, cast, staff, and January 2025 premiere for the second television anime season based on Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series on Monday. Netflix also stream the teaser with English subtitles.

The season will premiere in January 2025, and will be available on Netflix and other streaming services.

The new cast members include:

Ryōtarō Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo, the previous head of the Kudo family, Kiyoka's father. He has a gentle personality and looks forward to Miyo and Kiyoka's marriage.



Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo, Kiyoka's mother. A lady with cold eyes and a haughty manner that makes those around her tremble.



Yūya Uchida as Naoshi Usui, the founder of the "Gifted Communion," a sect that plans to overthrow society. He is after Miyo, but just what kind of person is he...



Masayuki Kojima , previously a storyboarder and episode director for the first season, joins returning director Takehiro Kubota in directing the second season at Kinema Citrus . Ami Satō now has the sole credit for overseeing the series scripts (a credit she shared with Momoka Toyoda and Takahito Ōnishi for the first season), and she also co-writes the scripts alongside Misato Hashiba, Fūka Ishii , and Momoka Toyoda . Shōko Yasuda is again designing the characters, while Kuniyuki Ito is the sub-character designer. Tsunetaka Ema returns as compositing director of photography. Emi Katanosaka is back as art director, while Osamu Masuyama returns as art advisor. Other returning staff members include Anna Okamatsu as color key artist, Yuushi Koshida as 3D CG director, and Evan Call as composer.

Ryō Hirata , Mikio , and Takeshi Takakura also return as prop designers. Yoshihiro Sono and Yoshinori Hishinuma is back for art setting, though Masaki Yoshizaki is no longer credited for art setting. HALKA is once again credited for kimono design. hydekick is credited is 2D artist. Msayuki Kuroswa returns for editing. Omochi Mochigome is credited for PV production. Takahiro Ikeda is supervising the music, and MIRACLE BUS is producing the music in collaboration with Kinema Citrus and Kadokawa . Kisuke Koizumi is directing the sound again at Glovision . Koji Morimoto is back to collaborate on script development.

The anime premiered in July 2023.also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023. The anime's first season had 12 episodes. The eighth novel volume bundled an original anime titled "" (The Shape of Happiness) on Blu-ray Disc when it shipped on March 15, 2024.

The anime stars:

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

