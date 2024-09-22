Voice Actor Itaru Yamamoto's Agency Ends Contract Due to 'Serious Breach'

The voice acting agency I'm Enterprise announced on Sunday that it ended its management contract with voice actor Itaru Yamamoto as of September 14, due to an "acknowledged serious breach of contract." The agency added that Yamamoto is no longer working in the entertainment industry.

Yamamoto was born in Niigata Prefecture. His voice-acting roles include Madmole in the ongoing Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, Victor in Undead Murder Farce , Patris in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , and Grynwaht in the Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward game expansion.

Most recently, he voiced Soundwave in the Japanese dub of the Transformers One film, which opened in Japan on Friday. However, the film's website announced on Sunday that the staff will replace Yamamoto in the dub that is already playing in theaters. The site now lists Yōji Ueda as Soundwave's new voice. The site will announce when the updated dub will debut, as soon as the timing is decided.