Platinum Games Acquires The Wonderful 101 Trademark From Nintendo

Nintendo of America applied to transfer The Wonderful 101 video game franchise's trademark to Platinum Games , according to a document filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on September 9.

The document states the transfer process began on August 16.

Platinum Games released The Wonderful 101: Remastered , a remastered version of its The Wonderful 101 Wii U action game, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in May 2020.

Platinum Games launched a Kickstarter campaign for the remastered game in February of the same year. The campaign surpassed its base goal of US$50,010 to fund the Switch version within an hour.

Platinum Games self-published the game as the company's first attempt at self-publishing. Nintendo published the original Wii U game.

The Wonderful 101 shipped for Wii U in Japan, Europe, and Australia in August 2013, and in North America in September 2013.

Hideki Kamiya ( Bayonetta ) directed the "mass-hero action" title at Platinum Games . In the story, aliens are invading the Earth, and a group of unlikely heroes must join forces and work together to stop the invasion, since the aliens are too powerful for the heroes to fight alone. Each hero can transform into powerful weapons to attack the aliens, or they can transform into other objects such as a bridge to help the team traverse environments. Players work to recruit citizens to join their hero team and to broaden the team's transformative powers.

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba had revealed in May 2017 that the company was planning to publish its own titles, in addition to its existing planning and development operations. Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , Nier: Automata , and The Wonderful 101 .

