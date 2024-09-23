Yoko Kanno Holds Jazz Concert in NYC in March 2025

Concert features Logan Richardson, Blues People Big Bang

Image via The Town Hall

New York performance venue The Town Hall lists a jazz concert for composer and performat the venue on March 29, 2025. The concert will feature Logan Richardson and his Blues People Big Bang group.

Yoko Kanno is perhaps best known for her work on the soundtracks for Cowboy Bebop and many entries in the Macross series. Her work on multiple jazz sub-genres in the Cowboy Bebop soundtrack has given her a reputation as a jazz composer, but her work spans multiple genres, including rock and classical. She scored Macross Plus , which has numerous electronic and classically inspired compositions, and did the same for Macross Frontier . She has collaborated with director Shōji Kawamori not only on Macross , but also in Arjuna and his Aquarion franchise . Her collaboration with director Shinichiro Watanabe stretches from Cowboy Bebop to Terror in Resonance and Space Dandy , as well as Kids on the Slope , where she once again exercised her jazz composition in a story about aspiring jazz musicians.

She is also known for a long-time collaboration with singer Maaya Sakamoto . Kanno comosed Sakamoto's debut single "Yakusoku wa Iranai," which Sakamoto sang when she was only 16 years old. The song served as the well-known opening song for The Vision of Escaflowne anime, for which Kanno also composed the soundtrack, and Sakamoto also performed as the lead character Hitomi. Kanno was the exclusive composer for Sakamoto's records until 2003 (though they frequently collaborated afterward), and composed many of Sakamoto's subsequent popular songs, including "Platinum" (from Card Captor Sakura ), "Hemisphere" (from RahXephon ), "Gravity" (from Wolf's Rain ), and "Triangler" (from Macross Frontier ), the latter three of which also featuring in shows where Kanno composed the soundtrack.

Source: The Town Hall