Monster Hunter Wilds Game Launches Globally on February 28

Standard, Deluxe, Premium Deluxe Editions offered for purchase

CAPCOM announced during Sony 's streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that the Monster Hunter Wilds game will debut globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28. Pre-orders for the game are open now.

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Guild Knight Layered Armor Set and the Hope Charm talisman as in-game items.

Players who pre-order through the PlayStation store will receive the exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Artbook.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 will launch in spring 2025, and the DLC Pack 2 will launch in summer 2025.

The Deluxe Edition of the game will also include the Deluxe Pack.

Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will receive special in-game armor for palicos.

CAPCOM launched the Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles smartphone puzzle game on June 26 (June 27 in Japan).

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in the franchise, launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

The Monster Hunter Stories remastered game launched for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on June 14. The new release of Monster Hunter Stories features full voice acting, improved graphics, a Museum mode, and content that was previously only available in Japan.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the franchise, for iOS and Android devices last September.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.