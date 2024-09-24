"The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan" Anime Posts 2nd Trailer

English-subtitled trailer posted before anime's streaming premiere on Monday

The official website for the television anime of Jaki 's The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan ( Saikyō no Shienshoku "Wajutsushi" dearu Ore wa Sekai Saikyō Clan o Shitagaeru ) novel series revealed the anime's second official trailer on Tuesday. The trailer previews the opening theme song "Tactics" by Kohta Yamamoto feat. SAIKI .

(Turn on CC option for English subtitles)

Image via The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan anime's website © Jaki, OVERLAP / TALKER Committee

The anime will debut first onandon September 30 at 24:00 (effectively October 1 at 12:00 a.m.), one week before the show's television debut. The show will then premiere onand BSon October 7, and onon October 8.

The anime stars:

Gree describes the story:

Noel, a young boy with a legendary hero known as the Overdeath as his grandpa. Admiring his grandpa, Noel aspires to become the strongest seeker, but his inherent support class, "Talker" is considered the weakest. Despite his efforts to become a skilled seeker like his grandpa, Noel couldn't bridge the gap in talent. However, with his unparalleled resourcefulness, he discovers the path to become the strongest. Gathering allies, Noel forms the greatest clan, aiming to become its master. With cunning strategies, he bewilders his enemies and leads his comrades towards greater heights. The most notorious “Talker” carves the path to supremacy, sparing no means to achieve it.

The main staff members are:

Kohta Yamamoto feat. AAAMYYY performs the ending theme song "Liberation."

Jaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the Overlap Bunko imprint has published four volumes so far. Yamorichan has been adapting the story as a manga on the Comic Gardo website, and the manga's ninth volume shipped on April 25. Seven Seas licensed both the novel series and the manga series.