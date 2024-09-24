News
"The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan" Anime Posts 2nd Trailer
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Jaki's The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan (Saikyō no Shienshoku "Wajutsushi" dearu Ore wa Sekai Saikyō Clan o Shitagaeru) novel series revealed the anime's second official trailer on Tuesday. The trailer previews the opening theme song "Tactics" by Kohta Yamamoto feat. SAIKI.
The anime will debut first on d Anime Store and ABEMA on September 30 at 24:00 (effectively October 1 at 12:00 a.m.), one week before the show's television debut. The show will then premiere on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on October 7, and on AT-X on October 8.
The anime stars:
- Daiki Yamashita as Noel Stollen
- Yū Serizawa as Alma Judikhali
- Yōsuke Ōmomo as Koga Tsukishima
- Takehito Koyasu as Finocchio Barzini
- Shunsuke Sakuya as Brandon Stollen
- Yū Wakui as young Noel
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Lloyd
- Kaede Hondo as Tanya Clark
- Akihiro Tajima as Walter
- Seiji Maeda as Wolf Lehman
- Kaori Maeda as Lycia Mercedes
- Shōgo Sakata as Leon Frederic
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Loki
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Albert Gambino
Gree describes the story:
Noel, a young boy with a legendary hero known as the Overdeath as his grandpa. Admiring his grandpa, Noel aspires to become the strongest seeker, but his inherent support class, "Talker" is considered the weakest. Despite his efforts to become a skilled seeker like his grandpa, Noel couldn't bridge the gap in talent. However, with his unparalleled resourcefulness, he discovers the path to become the strongest.
Gathering allies, Noel forms the greatest clan, aiming to become its master.
With cunning strategies, he bewilders his enemies and leads his comrades towards greater heights. The most notorious “Talker” carves the path to supremacy, sparing no means to achieve it.
The main staff members are:
- Original Work: Jaki (published by OVERLAP NOVELS)
- Original Work Illustrations: fame
- Original Comic Adaptation: Yamorichan (runs in "COMIC GARDO")
- Director: Yūta Takamura
- Series Composition: Takayo Ikami
- Character Design: Kenji Terao
- Chief Animation Director: Kenji Terao, Yūki Fukuchi
- Action Animation Director: Kenta Mimuro
- Color Design: Yukiko Ario
- Art Director: Shinobu Takahashi
- Director of Photography: Masaaki Onodera
- Sound Director: Masanori Tsuchiya
- Animation Production: Felix Film × GA-CREW
Kohta Yamamoto feat. AAAMYYY performs the ending theme song "Liberation."
Jaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the Overlap Bunko imprint has published four volumes so far. Yamorichan has been adapting the story as a manga on the Comic Gardo website, and the manga's ninth volume shipped on April 25. Seven Seas licensed both the novel series and the manga series.
Sources: The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan anime's website, Comic Natalie