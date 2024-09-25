News
Comikey Adds Shoko Conami's Shinobi Life Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
All 13 volumes available, including volumes Tokyopop previously did not publish
Comikey added all 13 volumes of Shoko Conami's Shinobi Life manga to its service on Saturday. Comikey describes the manga:
Energetic and strong-willed, Beni doesn't care if she lives or dies as long as her death will result in embarrassing her arrogant father! But one day, she suddenly encounters Kagetora, a ninja who's fallen from the sky and swears complete loyalty to her -- as her bodyguard. Kagetora has time traveled from a long, long time ago, and has devoted his life to protecting Princess Beni. Little does Kagetora know that this Beni is not the real princess... Can true love and honor survive after a centuries-long time warp -- in a crazy modern world?
Conami serialized her 13-volume Shinobi Life manga from 2006-2012. Tokyopop published seven volumes in North America before the company shut down its North American publishing division in 2011.
Conami began serialization on the Shikabane Cherry manga in Akita Shoten's Monthly Princess magazine in July 2012. The manga ended in 2016, and the third and final compiled book volume shipped in November 2016.
Source: Comikey