Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Launches Prologue Demo, Announces Manga Adaptation
posted on by Anita Tai
Atlus released a playable demo on Wednesday for Metaphor: ReFantazio, Atlus and Studio Zero's first full-scale fantasy role-playing game, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Steam.
Save data from the demo will carry over into the full game.
The official X/Twitter account for the game also announced on Wednesday that the game will get a manga adaptation in Shueisha's V Jump magazine. Yōichi Amano (Stealth Symphony, Over Time) will draw the manga. Staff will reveal the manga's debut date at a later time.
【速報！】— 『メタファー：リファンタジオ』公式 (@stud_zero) September 25, 2024
『メタファー：リファンタジオ』のコミカライズが、Vジャンプにて連載決定しました！
漫画を手掛けるのは『AKABOSHI -異聞水滸伝-』『アナノムジナ』など、週刊少年ジャンプやジャンプ＋で連載経験をもち、美麗作画で知られる天野洋一先生です。連載開始時期などは続報をお待ちください！… pic.twitter.com/soFeEhRZg6
The game will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.
The Collector's Edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, artbook, Homo Tenta metallic pins, sticker sheet, Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, Costume & Battle BGM set DLC voucher, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game usable items.
The Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary Edition of the game will be available for purchase in Japan and includes a premium artbook, special soundtrack, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, acrylic stand, premium stickers, and DLC Costume and BGM sets.
A digital edition of the set will also be available with digital versions of the bonus items.
Customers who pre-order the game will receive in-game usable bonus items in an Archetype EXP Chest Set and an Adventurer's Journey Pack.
Atlus describes the game:
Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.
Studio Zero is developing the game. Katsura Hashino (Persona 5) is directing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.
Sources: Email correspondence, Metaphor: ReFantazio game's X/Twitter account via Persona Central