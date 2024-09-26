Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Launches Prologue Demo, Announces Manga Adaptation

Atlus released a playable demo on Wednesday for Metaphor: ReFantazio , Atlus and Studio Zero 's first full-scale fantasy role-playing game, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Steam .

Save data from the demo will carry over into the full game.

The official X/Twitter account for the game also announced on Wednesday that the game will get a manga adaptation in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine. Yōichi Amano ( Stealth Symphony , Over Time ) will draw the manga. Staff will reveal the manga's debut date at a later time.

The game will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.

The Collector's Edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, artbook, Homo Tenta metallic pins, sticker sheet, Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, Costume & Battle BGM set DLC voucher, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game usable items.

The Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary Edition of the game will be available for purchase in Japan and includes a premium artbook, special soundtrack, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, acrylic stand, premium stickers, and DLC Costume and BGM sets.

A digital edition of the set will also be available with digital versions of the bonus items.

Customers who pre-order the game will receive in-game usable bonus items in an Archetype EXP Chest Set and an Adventurer's Journey Pack.

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.

Studio Zero is developing the game. Katsura Hashino ( Persona 5 ) is directing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro .

Sources: Email correspondence, Metaphor: ReFantazio game's X/Twitter account via Persona Central