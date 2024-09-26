News
Triangle Strategy RPG Gets Meta Quest 2/3 Versions
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches on VR headsets on October 31
Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it will release its Triangle Strategy tactical role-playing game on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headsets on October 31.
The game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in March 2022 and on PC via Steam that October.
Nintendo describes the game:
Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa's world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.
The game will features grid-based tactical combat system that accounts for flanking and height advantages, as well as environmental interaction. The game's story also features decision-making moments that will drive the player characters' development.