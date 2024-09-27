News
Crunchyroll Adds English Dub for Natsume's Book of Friends Season 6 Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The dub cast for the sixth season includes:
- Adam Gibbs as Natsume
- Christopher Wehkamp as Madara
- Leah Clark as Aiko
- Brian Witkowicz as Aimiya
- Aaron Dismuke as Aoi
- Ciarán Strange as Aoi (Young)
- Mike Haimoto as Atsushi
- Courtney Stringer as Azuma
- Laura Wetsel as Benihimo
- Maganda Marie as Beniko
- Barry Yandell as Chobihige
- Sean Hennigan as Days Eater
- Denise Lee as Ginro
- Austin Sisk as Gomochi
- Bruce DuBose as Hakuhi
- Jill Harris as Hiiragi
- Molly Searcy as Hinoe
- David Wald as Hyakko
- Phillip Cole White as Jinbe
- Kate Oxley as Kaoru
- Michelle Rojas as Kibune
- Taylor Murphy as Mana
- William Ofoegbu as Mask Guardian
- Chris Ryan as Mizusu
- Morgan Berry as Mountain Goddess
- R Bruce Elliott as Nanamaki
- Laurie Steele as Nanase
- Aaron Roberts as Natori
- Jim Johnson as Nomiya
- Alexis Tipton as Reiko
- Brianna Roberts as Sachi
- Marisa Duran as Sasada
- Jennifer Green as Sasago
- Matthew Elkins as Satoru
- Cris George as Senki
- Justin Briner as Shibata
- Seth Magill as Shigeru
- Shawn Gann as Takuma
- Erin Kelly Noble as Tamami
- Tyson Rinehart as Tanuma
- Paige Guillory as Takashi (Young)
- Megan Shipman as Taki
- Jennifer AuBuchon as Toko
- Kieran Flitton as Tsuji
- Mallorie Rodak as Tsukiko
- Linda Leonard as Urihime
The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2017. The show had 11 episodes and two OVAs. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Natsume Yūjin-Chō Shichi, the seventh season, will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 7, and on AT-X on October 8. In Japan the series will stream on Netflix, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.
Takahiro Ōmori is returning as chief director at Shuka, and Hideki Ito is returning from the two recent films to direct the new season. Sadayuki Murai is returning to oversee the series scripts. Akira Takata is returning as the character designer, and Makoto Yoshimori is returning to compose the music. NAS is producing the anime.
The anime is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
Yuki Midorikawa's Natsume's Book of Friends (Natsume Yūjin-Chō) manga debuted in Hakusensha's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.
The anime seasons and Midorikawa's original manga revolve around Natsume, a boy who has been able to see yōkai since he was little. Unfortunately, humans shun him, and there is not much fondness between him and yōkai either. One day, he inherits a Yūjin-Chō ("Book of Friends") from his grandmother. The book is actually full of contracts that his grandmother made to trap yōkai. As one yōkai after another shows up, Natsume tries to release or help them — even while many of them seek vengeance on him.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)