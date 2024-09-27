Crunchyroll Adds English Dub for Natsume's Book of Friends Season 6 Anime

All dubbed 6th season episodes debut on September 30

announced on Friday an English dub for the sixth season of the television anime based on Yuki Midorikawa's Natsume's Book of Friends (Natsume Yūjin-Chō) manga. The dub for the entire sixth season, as well as two special episodes, will begin streaming on September 30.

The dub cast for the sixth season includes:

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2017. The show had 11 episodes and two OVAs. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Natsume Yūjin-Chō Shichi , the seventh season, will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 7, and on AT-X on October 8. In Japan the series will stream on Netflix , d Anime Store , and U-NEXT . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Takahiro Ōmori is returning as chief director at Shuka , and Hideki Ito is returning from the two recent films to direct the new season. Sadayuki Murai is returning to oversee the series scripts. Akira Takata is returning as the character designer, and Makoto Yoshimori is returning to compose the music. NAS is producing the anime.

The anime is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.

The anime seasons and Midorikawa's original manga revolve around Natsume, a boy who has been able to see yōkai since he was little. Unfortunately, humans shun him, and there is not much fondness between him and yōkai either. One day, he inherits a Yūjin-Chō ("Book of Friends") from his grandmother. The book is actually full of contracts that his grandmother made to trap yōkai. As one yōkai after another shows up, Natsume tries to release or help them — even while many of them seek vengeance on him.

