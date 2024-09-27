Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game's 'Future Saga' Chapter 2 DLC Trailer Reveals 2 Characters

Game adds Belmod, Jiren (Full Power, Ultra Supervillain)

Bandai Namco Entertainment America streamed a new trailer on Friday for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game, and it previews chapter 2 of the Future Saga DLC, which is "coming soon." The DLC will add Belmod and Jiren (Full Power, Ultra Supervillain).

The DLC's first chapter added Broly (Restrained) on May 24. There will be four chapters. The Future Saga DLC also includes Vegeta (Super Saiyan God), Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé), Android 18 (DB Super) and Videl (DB Super). The Extra Missions include the Broly Arc, the Goku Black Arc, and the Vegeta Arc.

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account © B.S./S., T.A., BNEI

Bandai released the game on5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 24. The game got a PS5 release in Japan on May 23.

The company released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.