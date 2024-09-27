Fureru. Anime Film Casts Takuya Eguchi, Hōchū Ohtsuka, Fumi Hirano

New 15-second ad, 4D screenings also revealed for film opening on October 4

The official website for Fureru. , the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, revealed new cast members for the film on Friday. Takuya Eguchi , Hōchū Ohtsuka , and Fumi Hirano join the film's cast, though the announcement did not reveal the details of what characters they will play. The site also revealed that the film will have 4D screenings (MX4D/4DX), and also revealed a new 15-second commercial for the film, which previews the film's theme song "Monotone" by YOASOBI .

Image via Fureru. anime film's X/Twitter account ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

Fureru.

Thefilm will open on October 4.

The story follows three childhood friends who are connected by a mysterious creature. The film shows the three as young adults in Tokyo. The movie is set in Takadanobaba, a different location from the Super Peace Busters trio's previous three works (Chichibu is Mari Okada 's hometown).

The film's main characters are all childhood friends, and include:

Ren Nagase as Aki Onoda, a 20-year-old who works part-time at a bar. Onoda isn't a good speaker, and tends to act first before speaking.

as Aki Onoda, a 20-year-old who works part-time at a bar. Onoda isn't a good speaker, and tends to act first before speaking. Ryōta Bandō as Ryō Sobue, a 20-year-old rookie real estate agent. Sobue is active and sporty, and tends to act like an elder brother to people.

as Ryō Sobue, a 20-year-old rookie real estate agent. Sobue is active and sporty, and tends to act like an elder brother to people. Kentarō Maeda as Yūta Inohara, a 20-year-old designer and fashion school student. He suffers from many hangups in his life, and tends to act very passive.

The film also stars:

The film features nine cast members from the team's previous three anime works including anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , The Anthem of the Heart , and Her Blue Sky .

The Super Peace Busters creative team consists of director Tatsuyuki Nagai , writer and director Mari Okada , and artist Masayoshi Tanaka . Nagai ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , The Anthem of the Heart , and Her Blue Sky ) is directing the film at CloverWorks . Okada is writing the script, and Tanaka is designing the characters.

YOASOBI performs the theme song "Monotone."

Aniplex is producing the film with Story Inc. and distributing it with TOHO .

