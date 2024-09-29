animate International Reveals 8 Digital Boys-Love Manga Licenses, 3 Print Licenses

animate International announced during its "Fall 2024 Manga Licensing Panel" livestream on Sunday its new BL ( boys love ) manga digital licenses and print releases:

Digital licenses:

My Classmate Ren-kun is Kinda Scary

Tonari no Ren-kun wa Chotto Kowai

Title:Author: KusegeSynopsis: The aggressive Ren and serious Tadaomi have been inseparable since elementary school. And even though Ren is kinda scary, he instantly melts when he's with Tadaomi. Everyone around them knows what's up... except for the two of them!

Shilly-Shally

Title:Author:Synopsis: Nicolas has started a new life in a new city, and is ready to leave his past behind. One of the first people he meets is the mysterious Al, a man who has trouble making decisions. He recruits Nicolas to be his “decision maker” and help him decide what to do every day, from what to eat for breakfast to what to wear to work. Although the decisions seem innocuous at first, Nicolas can't help but sense that something sinister is going on behind the scenes…

Gal-kun Will Definitely Fall in Love!

Gyaru-kun no Koi wa Kitto

Title:Author: AkasakaSynopsis: The outgoing and stylish Yoshi has taken it upon himself to help his introverted classmate Takayuki gain an interest in romance! This “help” includes practice date sessions where they go out on the town together and experience what stereotypical couples do. Although Yoshi is happy to get his shy friend out of his shell, despite his best efforts, his feelings may be getting deeper…

Kabukicho Bad Trip: Ikeda and Rio

Kabuki-cho bad Trip Ikeda to Rio

Title:Author: Eiji NagisaSynopsis: Ikeda is the manager of a coffee shop in Kabukicho, Japan's Number One red light district. One of his loyal customers is Rio, a cocky host that, for better or worse, has taken a liking to Ikeda. When their personal lives start to intertwine, both men realize that their private pain may be relieved if it is shared…

Kimi no Sumire: Your Spring Flower

Kimi no Sumire

Title:) vol. 1-2Author: Arashi ArimaSynopsis: Sumire Kimino has transferred to a new school, and is eager to jump into his new surroundings. What stands out the most to him are rumors about Suguru Tojo, an upperclassman who is known as the most beautiful boy in school. Sumire expects that such a legendary student would want nothing to do with him, but through coincidence, the two of them end up getting closer, spending time together and delving into past trauma.

Melting Strawberry Kiss

Strawberry Kiss ・ Melt

Title:) vol. 1Author:Synopsis: Ageha is a regular boy who, after losing his sense of taste, is diagnosed as a “fork.” Forks are type of person deemed dangerous due to unprovoked attacks on those who are “cakes.” Due to the negative stereotypes, Ageha vows to keep his distance from people at his new high school so he won't have anyone awaken his innate fork senses. But when his classmate Kaede approaches him in the nurse's office, Ageha quickly realizes he has regained his sense of taste for the first time in a long while…

This Can't Be First Love

Koi de wa nai to Omoitai

Title:Author:Synopsis: Keiichi and Sota have been friends since elementary school. Despite Sota's popularity with girls, he has rejected all of their advances, and even actively avoids them by hiding in the school nurse's office. Keiichi feels a twinge of jealousy when Sota starts getting along with Jou, a female student who also spends time in the nurse's office, but it may be thanks to her that Keiichi comes to terms with how he really feels about his long-time friend…

Sasori to Otome: Scorpio & Virgo

Sasori to Otome

Zeniko Sumiya

Title:) vol. 1-2Author:Synopsis: Saotome is an established author that hasn't published anything in so long that his fans think he's deceased. The reason for his long break is because he's determined that his upcoming release contain a scene where the protagonist tells the object of her affection her feelings... and he just can't bring himself to write it. Enter Sasasori, Saotome's new editor and former high school friend. Sasasori knows Saotome has it in him to include some romance in his stories, since back in the day, he himself was the object of Saotome's affections!

Print releases:

Title:Author:Synopsis: Meet Wataru, an open book who wears his heart on his sleeve, and Minato, a man who always comes across as cool, calm, and collected. Though they're polar opposites, their shared love of photography brings them together in high school, and they become such good friends that they decide to rent a place together in college. It's only when Minato moves across the country for work after graduation that Wataru realizes he's been harboring romantic feelings for the stoic gentleman this whole time. So when they reunite three years later, Wataru hopes they'll be able to reconnect as friends... but now it's Minato who seems to have his sights set on romance! Friends or lovers - which will they choose? The countdown to their final decision is on!

Kabukicho Bad Trip

Title:vol. 1Author: Eiji NagisaSynopsis: Toru Miyama is a country boy who's climbed his way to the top of Kabukicho's host club scene—not an easy feat, considering that Kabukicho is the number one red-light district in all of Japan. His secret? Why, it's his good looks and his mind-reading abilities. When he's not working, Toru spends his time obsessing over male model Mizuki Hikawa. When they meet by chance one day, Toru jumps at the opportunity to get closer to the object of his affection. But when they go on a date, Toru gets a peek into Mizuki's mind... and finds himself in a submissive position. Can true love really blossom between a dominant top model and an earnest host?

Love and the High Sensitive Person

Title:Author:Synopsis: Yoh Yukinaga is a hairstylist dedicated to his craft. So when his scissors start to dull, it's only natural that he'd call a professional to get them sharpened. Finding a sharpener that meets his criteria is tough... until his coworker recommends that he sends his scissors in to the mysterious "Chiyo." Though they only correspond through letters, Yoh finds himself getting more and more interested in the polite and diligent sharpener. He agrees to bring his scissors to them in person one day... only to be met by a sharp-tongued young man who does not match the image portrayed in the letters! Yoh is a Highly Sensitive Person, so getting closer with the blunt sharpener may be more of a challenge than he ever imagined...

Animate International also announced that it has acquired the digital license for the eighth compiled book volume of Sachi Narashima 's Cosmetic Playlover manga.

Preorder for the previously announced licensing of Roji 's Countdown to Yes and the first volume of Eiji Nagisa's Kabukicho Bad Trip manga will be available starting on Monday on the Animate USA Online Store.

Release dates for other titles will be announced at a later date.

Sources: animate International Fall 2024 Manga Licensing Panel livestream, Press release