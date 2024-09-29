Gundam: Silver Phantom VR Anime Sets Up Story With Pre-Show Video

Anime film debuts on Meta Quest on October 3

The Gundam.info service streamed a new pre-show video for Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom , Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V 's feature-length VR anime for Meta Quest 2 and 3, on Saturday. The video introduces the events in the Gundam franchise 's Universal Century timeline that lead up to the new anime's plot.

The story takes places years after the events of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, when an Earth commander defects to a new group formed from the remaining Neo Zeon members, and a mercenary group is hired to go after her.

The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes:

Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed the English dub cast:

The anime will debut on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) is in charge of mechanical design . Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.

Other staff members include:

Shōko Nakagawa performs the film's theme song "Across the World."

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .

The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.

Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks is the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix . The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. The anime will debut on October 17.