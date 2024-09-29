Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Manga Ends in October

Manga adaptation launched in May 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Yūsuke Ōsawa, Square Enix, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Company

The October issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Wednesday Yūsuke Ōsawa 's manga adaptation of The Mandalorian will end in the November issue on October 25.

Yūsuke Ōsawa ( Spider-Man: Fake Red ) launched the Star Wars: Mandalorian manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2022. Square Enix published the second volume in May 2023. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English and it shipped the second volume on May 7.

The original series is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, and centers on a lone bounty hunter of the Mandalorian warrior culture, and his efforts to track down and later protect a Force Sensitive infant of the same species as Yoda. The show had three eight-episode seasons in 2019, 2020, and 2023. A The Mandalorian & Grogu film will open in May 2026.

