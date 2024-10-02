Exclusive: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Crossover Comic's Issue #1 Unveils 6 Preview Pages

Pre-order deadline for issue #1 is October 7

IDW Publishing has provided ANN with an exclusive first look at six preview pages for issue #1 of it and Viz Media 's upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto four-issue crossover comic series. The pre-order deadline for the first issue is October 7.

Kim Jacinto drew the artwork for the below variant, which will be a 1:50 variant (meaning that retailers receive one copy of the variant for every 50 copies they order of the inaugural issue).

Goellner provided ANN with a comment regarding the above variant cover:

Can you believe Kim Jacinto's awesome cover? It's beyond humbling to get to be part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto crossover and to see artists like Kim, Hendry Prasetya, Jorge Jiménez, Felipe Smith , and others put their respective spins on Masashi Kishimoto and Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird 's creations. We've been working hard to deliver pure fun with the power of friendship and can't wait to show everyone what we've got cooking.

Caleb Goellner () is writing the comic, Hendry Prasetya () is drawing, Raúl Angulo is coloring, and Ed Dukeshire is lettering. Jorge Jiménez and Prasetya drew the main cover art for issue #1, which will ship on November 13.

IDW describes the story of the crossover comic:

It's the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about. When teenage reporter April O'Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren't the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April's visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can't be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Naruto franchises have previously collaborated for merchandise at the Box Lunch retail chain.

Masashi Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

