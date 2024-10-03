DAN DA DAN Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

© 龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会

andbegan streaming on Thursday a same-day Englishfor the television anime of's"paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga.

The English dub stars:

The anime's English dub premiered at Anime NYC on August 24.

The series premiered in Japan on Thursday on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix is streaming the anime worldwide, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the series. GKIDS has acquired the theatrical, videogram, and digital transactional rights.

Fūga Yamashiro ( Tatami Time Machine Blues assistant director) is directing the anime at Science SARU , and Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Composer kensuke ushio ( Chainsaw Man , DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is scoring the music. Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) is designing the characters, and Yoshimichi Kameda ( Mob Psycho 100 ) is designing the aliens and supernatural entities.

Hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts perform the opening theme song "Otokone," and ZUTOMAYO perform the ending theme song "TAIDADA."

Crunchyroll describes the story:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

DAN DA DAN : First Encounter , the theatrical screening of the first three episodes, earned an estimated US$1,005,531 during its limited-time screening in the U.S. from Friday to Sunday. DAN DA DAN : First Encounter also had limited-time screenings in Asia on August 31, and in Europe on September 7. The screenings expand to over 50 countries and regions, including Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa through mid-September.

The anime's first six episodes were leaked in August.

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service, and Shueisha published the 16th compiled book volume on Friday. Viz Media publishes the manga in English and will release the ninth volume on October 15.

Sources: Netflix, Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)