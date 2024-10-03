News
Manga Up! Adds Learning to Love My Cat-like Classmate Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Akinoko debuted manga on X/Twitter before its serialization in Big Gangan
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service added Akinoko's Learning to Love My Cat-like Classmate (Tonari no Neko to Koi Shirazu) manga on Thursday.
The company describes the story:
Minato Seno's high school life had just begun when his homeroom teacher requested his help with Nekozane, the cat-like chronic napper who sits next to him in class. Timid and socially anxious, Minato has never talked to her or even seen her face. But when he finally musters up the courage to wake Nekozane, she unexpectedly hugs him on the spot! Thus begins a sweet tale of two teens awkwardly stumbling into a new friendship, unaware that their feelings are slowly turning into something more!
Akinoko debuted the manga on X/Twitter in November 2023. Square Enix began publishing the manga with the first compiled book volume on March 25, and it released the second volume on April 25. The manga began serializing in Square Enix's Big Gangan magazine on the same day.
Source: Email correspondence