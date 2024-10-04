BookWalker Global Store Lists English Release for The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya Light Novel on November 29

Worldwide simultaneous release planned for series' 1st new volume in 4 years

Image via Haruhi Suzumiya franchise's X/Twitter account © Nagaru Tanigawa, illustration Noizi Ito

The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi Suzumiya

'sGlobal store is listing that), the new volume in'slight novel series, will launch in English on November 29.

BookWalker describes the volume's story:

SOMETIMES EVEN HARUHI DOESN'T KNOW WHAT SHE WANTS! While the SOS Brigade visits a shrine to ring in the New Year, Kyon can't help but notice a distinct lack of supernatural or reality-bending phenomena. Despite this, he's as wary as ever. After all, Haruhi has a tendency to turn even the most mundane events into impossible uproars! That danger could not be more pressing when their club activities lead them into a world of school wonders and whodunit mysteries. Even peaceful moments are remarkably bizarre when Haruhi is around...

ANN reached out to Yen Press , but the company did not respond as of press time.

The account previously announced on August 31 that The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya will have a simultaneous worldwide release on November 29. The initial announcement did not state if the volume would have releases in languages other than Japanese.

The volume will include two short stories previously published in Kadokawa 's The Sneaker magazine, plus a new sequel to those two stories.

The "Suzumiya Haruhi Gekijō: Fantasy-Hen" (Haruhi Suzumiya Theater: Fantasy Arc) short story ran in the August 2004 issue of The Sneaker . It begins when the SOS Brigade are apparently transported to a fantasy world. The story continues in different worlds through the "Kaete Kita Suzumiya Haruhi Gekijō" (Return of Haruhi Suzumiya Theater) follow-up story in the June 2006 issue of The Sneaker . The upcoming new volume will then add a new sequel short story to these earlier stories.

Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito published 11 novels for the original series between 2003-2011. The light novel series has more than 20 million copies in print as of 2017. The Little, Brown Books for Young Readers imprint and Yen Press released the entire series (at the time) in 10 volumes between 2009-2013. The first 10 volumes are also available in English digitally.

Kadokawa published The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, another volume of two earlier short stories and one new short story, in November 2020, and Yen Press published the volume in English digitally at the same time, with the print version following later in June 2021.

The first season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series premiered in 2006 in a non-linear order, and was rebroadcast in 2009 with new episodes and a new chronological order. Kyoto Animation animated the show's first and second seasons. Bandai Entertainment previously held the license to both series, but Funimation rereleased the anime in 2016.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya anime film opened in 2010. Bandai Entertainment and later Funimation released the film on home video.

The novels have also inspired a manga and spinoff manga. Several of the spinoff manga have also inspired anime works.

Sources: Haruhi Suzumiya series' X/Twitter account, BookWalker





