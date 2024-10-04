From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Anime Casts Nao Tōyama as Allucia Citrus

The official website for the television anime of Shigeru Sagazaki 's From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman ( Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru: Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta noni, Taisei Shita Deshitachi ga Ore o Hōttekurenai Ken ) light novel series revealed on Friday that Nao Tōyama will voice Allucia Citrus in the series. The website also revealed a promo video for the character.

The anime will star Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant (note: while J-Novel Club and Yen Press both spell the character's last name as Gardinant, the anime's website lists it as Gardenant).

Image via From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime's website © 佐賀崎しげる・鍋島テツヒロ／SQUARE ENIX・「片田舎のおっさん、剣聖になる」製作委員会

) is directing the anime atandseason 2) is in charge of series scripts,) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director, and) is composing the music.

The anime will air in April 2025 on the IMAnimation programming block of 24 TV Asahi affiliate channels, and on BS Asahi .

Sagazaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2020. Square Enix published the novels' first volume with illustration by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima in April 2021, and the eighth volume on August 6.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and describes the story:

Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed “humble old man,” is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he's been appointed as special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order! With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who's attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he's concerned, they clearly don't need him anymore. Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment's peace away from his adoring students?!

Kazuki Satō launched the novels' manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in August 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and the sixth volume released on August 6. Yen Press releases the manga in English.

The original novels and manga have a cumulative total of 5.5 million copies in circulation.