Sakamoto Days Manga Goes on 1-Issue Break Due to Author's Health

© Yuuto Suzuki, Shueisha

This year's 45th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that'smanga will go on a one-issue break due to Suzuki's poor health. The magazine also explained that the manga is featured in the issue's postcard because the correction did not make in time, due to the printing process. The manga will return in the magazine's next issue on October 15.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 19th compiled book volume on November 1. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019.

The manga's spinoff titled Sakamoto Holidays launched in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on July 4. Tetsu Ōkawa , who works as an assistant on the main manga, is drawing the spinoff.

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print and will release the 14th volume on November 5.

The manga inspired a novel in April 2022.

The manga is inspiring a television anime series in January 2025 starring Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto.

