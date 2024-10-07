Crunchyroll Announces English Dub for Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Anime's 2nd Season

Crunchyroll announced on Sunday an English dub for the second season of the television anime of Yuri Kitayama and Riv 's Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles light novels. The dub will launch same-day as the second season's debut on October 7.

The dub cast includes:

Shawn Gann is the voice director and Susie Nixon is the producer, Jared Smith adapts the script. Neal Malley is the mixer and Jose Sandoval is the sound engineer.

The anime will debut on October 7 at 25:30 (effectively October 8 at 1:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo , on October 9 on BS Fuji , and on October 11 on AT-X . The series will stream starting on October 8 at 2:00 a.m. in Japan on ABEMA and U-NEXT . Other streaming services in Japan will debut the series starting on October 10.

The season features a returning cast. Newer characters (some of whom appeared at the end of the previous season) include:

Hiroshi Kubo is directing the second season. Osamu Yamasaki ( Toward the Terra , ItaKiss , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ), who directed the first anime season at TMS Entertainment , will supervise. Yamasaki is also again penning the scripts alongside Mitsutaka Hirota , Megumu Sasano , and Yoshiko Nakamura . Kyoko Yufu returns as character designer.

Scott McDonald is the new art director. Tomoko Kohioki returns as the color key artist. Norimasa Teramoto is again the compositing director of photography, while Keisuke Yanagi returns as editor. Yasuyuki Yamazaki returns to compose the music, with Nippon Columbia and TMS Music producing the music. Hiroto Morishita is again directing the sound. Yoko Sakurai is now in charge of sound effects. KANON is producing the sound.

Aguri Ōnishi will perform the opening theme song "Auftakt," and Nanaka Suwa will perform the ending theme song "Shuntaika" (romanization not confirmed).

The first Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles season premiered in Japan on the TV Tokyo channel in July 2021. The anime also ran on BS Fuji and AT-X , and streamed on ABEMA and other services later. It streamed on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the novels and Futago Minaduki 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Meet Rio: a callous orphaned boy living in the slums. At only 7-years-old, he realizes he's actually the reincarnation of Haruto Amakawa, a Japanese university student with a tragic past. While still reeling from this shocking epiphany, Rio also comes to learn that he possesses extremely potent magical abilities and uses his new powers to solve the kidnapping case of a little girl. His good deed is acknowledged, and he's rewarded by being enrolled into… a prestigious academy for noble children...?

Yuri Kitayama began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2014, and Hobby Japan began publishing the print version of the novels with illustrations by Riv in 2015. Futago Minaduki launched the manga adaptation of the novels in 2017.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.