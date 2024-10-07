Detectives These Days Are Crazy! Anime Reveals 2 New Cast in Character Video

Kadokawa revealed two new cast for the television anime of Masakuni Igarashi 's Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ( Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara ) manga in a character video on Monday. The video reveals Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Yū Asunaro and Aya Hirano as Hana Kazamaki.

Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Yū Asunaro, an active high school detective from the Asunaro Detective Agency

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Aya Hirano as Hana Kazamaki, Yū's cool and a little mysterious assistant

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

The anime will premiere in 2025.

The anime will star Junichi Suwabe as Keiichirō Nagumo and Kana Hanazawa as Mashiro.

Rion Kujo ( Love Doll , Samurai Harem , Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero ) will direct the anime.

One Peace Books licensed the manga and will release the first compiled book volume in English on April 28, 2025. One Peace Books describes the story:

Behold, a great detective who thrills the world solving impossible cases in no time! His name? Keiichiro Nagumo. …But all of that was over a decade ago. Now he's just your typical middle-aged dude. Nagumo is behind the times to the point that he doesn't even know what a smartphone is. But out of the blue, he is confronted by a high school girl named Mashiro who shows up wanting to be his assistant. Witness the miracles a gender-gap detective duo can make!

Igarashi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in July 2016, and the 15th volume on August 27.

Igarashi's Senryū Girl manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, and ended in April 2020. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.

Igarashi recently launched the Tune In to the Midnight Heart ( Mayonaka Heart Tune ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English in 2025.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.