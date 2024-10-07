My Hero Academia: You're Next Film Gets Cheer Screenings in NYC, Los Angeles on Wednesday

Film opens across U.S. on October 11

Image courtesy of TOHO International © 堀越耕平／集英社 僕のヒーローアカデミア 製作委員会

announced on Saturday that The Japan Society in New York City and The Frida Cinema in Los Angeles will host official cheer screenings for, the fourth anime film in thefranchise, on October 9. The screenings will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

The venues will give attendees custom wrist straps and light sticks that are programmed to change colors in reaction to the film's audio to wave during the screening. Tickets for the event are on sale on The Japan Society's website and The Frida Cinema's website.

Japan Society and The Frida Cinema describe the cheer screening:

In Japan, cheer screenings (or ouen joei) are fan events that encourage audience participation often through cheering, singing, clapping, and bringing other common concert items like light sticks into the theater. It's the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow fans while experiencing the movie in a concert-like setting.

TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases.

The film had its North American premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 6.

The film opened in Japan on August 2. It sold 608,500 tickets, and earned about 895 million yen (about US$6.16 million) in its first three days. The film is simultaneously screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema.

The movie has earned a cumulative total of 3,285,242,700 yen (about US$23.21 million) as of September 18.

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) directed the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Vaundy performs the film's theme song "Homunculus," and the ending theme song "Gift."

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi served as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war. The original villain characters for the film are members of a mysterious, big criminal organization called the "Gorrini Family."

