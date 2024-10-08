Live-Action Love Live! Series Reveals More Cast, Visual

Marumi Shuhoma, Kei Otozuki join cast as board chairs of rival schools

The official website for Love Live! School Idol Musical the Drama , the first live-action series for the Love Live! franchise , revealed more cast members and a new key visual for the series on Wednesday.

Image via Love Live! School Idol Musical official X/Twitter account ©「スクールアイドルミュージカル the DRAMA」製作委員会

The new cast members include:

Marumi Shuhoma as Madoka Tsubaki, the board chair of Tsubakisakuhana Girls High School, and Rurika's mother.



Image via Eiga Natalie ©「スクールアイドルミュージカル the DRAMA」製作委員会

Kei Otozuki as Kyōka Takiza, the board chair of Takizakura Girls Academy, and Anzu's mother.



Image via Eiga Natalie ©「スクールアイドルミュージカル the DRAMA」製作委員会

The series is based on the franchise 's first stage musical, and will premiere on MBS , TV Kanagawa , TV Saitama , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and Chiba TV on November 21.

The series' cast includes:

Keijirō Tsubakimoto and Hiroto Totsuka are directing the series, with scripts by the stage musical's director and scriptwriter Kōki Kishimoto .

The musical features an all-new story, setting, and characters, and centers on students from two legendary schools in Hyogo and Osaka. Takizakura Girls Academy in Osaka has an idol club, with select members from its performing arts track, that it has successfully marketed into a brand. Tsubakisakuhana Girls High School in Hyogo boasts a stellar reputation in college acceptance rates. The daughters of both schools' respective chairpersons are rivals, and lead their respective schools' school idol club.

The musical had its first run at the New National Theatre in Tokyo in December 2022, and at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka in January 2023, adding more performances at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo in August 2023 (with some cast replacements). The stage musical had more performances at the THEATER MILANO-Za in Tokyo on January 11 to 21 earlier this year, and will have more performances scheduled at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo in February 2025, and at the Shin Kabuki-za in Osaka in April 2025.

The Love Live! franchise recently opened the first film of Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen , the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ( Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai ) franchise 's new anime film trilogy, on September 6. The third season of the Love Live! Superstar!! anime also premiered on October 6.

Sources: MBS, Eiga Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.