Viz Publishes My Hero Academia: You're Next Film's 1-Shot Manga

"A Piece of Cake" ties into film opening in U.S. theaters on Friday

Image via My Hero Academia the Movie's X/Twitter © Kohei Horikoshi, Shueisha

'swebsite published "A Piece of Cake,"'s special one-shot manga for the, the fourth anime film in the, on Tuesday.

TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on Friday. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases. The film had its North American premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 6.

The film opened in Japan on August 2. It sold 608,500 tickets, and earned about 895 million yen (about US$6.16 million) in its first three days. The film is simultaneously screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. Theatergoers received a " My Hero Academia Vol. Next" bonus manga volume, which included a manga drawn by original creator Horikoshi, as well as interviews with Horikoshi, theme song artist Vaundy, cast, and staff, as well as planning materials for the film. The manga volume was limited to 1.5 million copies.

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) directed the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Vaundy performs the film's theme song "Homunculus," and the ending theme song "Gift."

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi served as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war. The original villain characters for the film are members of a mysterious, big criminal organization called the "Gorrini Family."